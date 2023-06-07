UrduPoint.com

EU May Agree On 11th Package Of Russia Sanctions On Wednesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Permanent representatives of EU countries may agree on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia later on Wednesday, Politico reported, citing five EU diplomats.

European officials are on track to finalize the package at a meeting in Brussels, but some issues are not yet fully resolved, the report said.

The new sanctions will target mechanisms for circumventing sanctions already imposed, including through third countries, the sources said, adding that Germany is concerned that these measures could damage its relations with China and Turkey. To address these concerns, the EU has reportedly amended the European Commission's initial proposals.

In addition, Hungary and Greece are ready to block the adoption of the new restrictions against Moscow until Ukraine removes their companies from its list of "war sponsors," the newspaper said.

In early 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the EU blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion. In May, the EU said that its exports to Russia fell by 55% compared to 2021 levels, and Russian imports to the bloc shrank by almost 60% as a result of the sanctions.

