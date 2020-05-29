EU May Allow Foreign Ministers to Start Meeting Offline From June 15 - Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The foreign ministers of the European Union member states may be able to resume face-to-face meetings, which were restricted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from June 15, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Friday.

At the moment, all negotiations between European officials are held via video conference.

"Maybe on June 15, if other ministers will confirm this, and I am a supporter of this, [I hope] we will meet in Luxembourg at the Foreign Affairs Council," Czaputowicz told reporters.

The Polish foreign minister also said that the issue of resuming offline meetings was discussed during a Friday video conference between diplomats.

In the second half of May, most European countries reported that the COVID-19 infection rate lowered, and many EU member states announced plans to relax border restrictions.