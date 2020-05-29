UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Allow Foreign Ministers To Start Meeting Offline From June 15 - Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:33 PM

EU May Allow Foreign Ministers to Start Meeting Offline From June 15 - Warsaw

The foreign ministers of the European Union member states may be able to resume face-to-face meetings, which were restricted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from June 15, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The foreign ministers of the European Union member states may be able to resume face-to-face meetings, which were restricted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from June 15, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Friday.

At the moment, all negotiations between European officials are held via video conference.

"Maybe on June 15, if other ministers will confirm this, and I am a supporter of this, [I hope] we will meet in Luxembourg at the Foreign Affairs Council," Czaputowicz told reporters.

The Polish foreign minister also said that the issue of resuming offline meetings was discussed during a Friday video conference between diplomats.

In the second half of May, most European countries reported that the COVID-19 infection rate lowered, and many EU member states announced plans to relax border restrictions.

Related Topics

European Union Luxembourg May June Border All From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

20 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan Kills Two Child ..

2 minutes ago

French Gov't Plans Additional $1.1Bln for Local 'G ..

2 minutes ago

Spain's Autonomous Community of Valencia Registers ..

2 minutes ago

Retired Admiral Kenneth Braithwaite Sworn in as Ne ..

2 minutes ago

Convenor FPCCI condoles death of former Commission ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.