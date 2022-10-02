EU May Announce 9th Sanctions Package Against Russia Right After Approving 8th - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) may announce the ninth package of sanctions against Russia immediately after approving the eighth, spurred by the recent referendums and subsequent admission of four new regions to Russia, an EU source told Sputnik.

"Discussion is also ongoing for the next sanctions package against Russia ” the ninth ” as the referendums that Russia held accelerated the talks. I estimate that the official approval of the eighth sanction package might immediately be followed by the announcement of the ninth sanction package," the source said.

COREPER approved the eighth sanctions package on Friday, the source noted, adding that further negotiations are expected next week.

"There are also member states asking at the moment for an extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs Council as soon as possible in order to discuss and react on the latest developments in Ukraine in relation to Russia's referendums," the source said.

Earlier this week, the European Commission said it had prepared a fresh round of sanctions against Russia in light of the referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The eighth package is expected to introduce new import and export bans and a price cap on oil, as well as target Russia's IT and cybersecurity industry, travel and other industries.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the admission of four new regions to Russia. The Russian Constitutional Court ruled on Sunday that the treaties are in line with Russia's constitution and are good to go to the parliament for ratification.