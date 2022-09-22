EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Meeting In Prague on October 6-7 - Reports

Leaders of EU countries may approve new measures against Russia, including oil price cap and individual sanctions, during a meeting in Prague on October 6-7, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Leaders of EU countries may approve new measures against Russia, including oil price cap and individual sanctions, during a meeting in Prague on October 6-7, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The European Commission is expected to submit a written proposal with restrictive measures against Russia to the leaders of EU countries, which could approve them at their meeting in Prague on October 6-7, according to the news agency.

Unnamed EU officials said the EU was considering introducing a price cap on Russian oil, further restricting high-tech exports from the EU to Russia and more measures against Russian individuals.

Poland and the Baltic states are calling for confiscation of Russian frozen assets, but the idea is unlikely to receive unanimous support from the EU, according to Reuters.