UrduPoint.com

EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Meeting In Prague On October 6-7 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 06:57 PM

EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Meeting In Prague on October 6-7 - Reports

Leaders of EU countries may approve new measures against Russia, including oil price cap and individual sanctions, during a meeting in Prague on October 6-7, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Leaders of EU countries may approve new measures against Russia, including oil price cap and individual sanctions, during a meeting in Prague on October 6-7, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The European Commission is expected to submit a written proposal with restrictive measures against Russia to the leaders of EU countries, which could approve them at their meeting in Prague on October 6-7, according to the news agency.

Unnamed EU officials said the EU was considering introducing a price cap on Russian oil, further restricting high-tech exports from the EU to Russia and more measures against Russian individuals.

Poland and the Baltic states are calling for confiscation of Russian frozen assets, but the idea is unlikely to receive unanimous support from the EU, according to Reuters.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Prague Price May October From

Recent Stories

Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Rus ..

Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Pb govt links performance of officials with comple ..

Pb govt links performance of officials with completion of uplift projects, says ..

4 minutes ago
 Expert warns of flood next year

Expert warns of flood next year

5 minutes ago
 Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine pea ..

Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia will send first Saudi woman to space ..

Saudi Arabia will send first Saudi woman to space in 2023

7 minutes ago
 Effective polices essential for promotion of quali ..

Effective polices essential for promotion of quality education: Vice Chancellor ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.