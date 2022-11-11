EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia by End of 2022 - Official

UrduPoint.com

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Union may approve new sanctions against Russia by the end of 2022, though no decisions are yet planned at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers on November 14, a high-ranking EU official said on Friday.

"We are working on new sanctions against Russia. They will be ready before the end of the year," the official told reporters in Brussels.

The bloc is also working on new sanctions against Belarus in connection with the internal situation in the country and its support for Moscow, according to the official.

