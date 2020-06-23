UrduPoint.com
EU May Ban American Travelers From Visiting Due To COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The European Union may ban Americans from visiting its member countries due to the high number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the New York Times reported on Tuesday citing draft lists.

The European Union will decide very soon which foreign nationals will be allowed to visit the bloc as of July 1, the report said, adding that US travelers are so far excluded from visiting.

The report said European Union countries are prepared to ban American travelers because the United States has failed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The United States is currently leading in the number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths with more than 2.3 million reported cases and more than 120,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

