EU May Buy Up To 60Mln Doses Of Valneva's Covid Vaccine - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:27 PM

EU May Buy Up to 60Mln Doses of Valneva's Covid Vaccine - European Commission

The European Commission said Tuesday it might buy up to 60 million doses of a potential Covid vaccine by European biotech company Valneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The European Commission said Tuesday it might buy up to 60 million doses of a potential Covid vaccine by European biotech company Valneva.

"Today, the European Commission concluded exploratory talks with the pharmaceutical company Valneva with a view to purchasing its potential vaccine against COVID-19. The envisaged contract with Valneva would provide for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase together 30 million doses, and they could further purchase up to 30 million more doses," the commission said in a statement.

Valneva itself said in a statement that its VLA2001 vaccine was the only inactivated one in clinical trials in Europe.

"VLA2001 entered Phase 1/2 clinical studies in December 2020[1] and Valneva expects to report initial safety and immunogenicity data in April 2021.

Upon analysis of the data, Valneva will select the best dose and commence the second part of the Phase 1/2 clinical development. If clinical development is successful, an initial approval may be granted in the second half of 2021," the company said.

An inactivated vaccine contains killed pathogens that cannot trigger a disease. In comparison, live vaccines have pathogens that are weakened, but alive. An inactivated vaccine yields a milder immune response, so it may be a safer option for some groups of people (for instance, people with allergies or other pre-existing conditions) than live vaccines.

