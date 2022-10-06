UrduPoint.com

EU May Complete Work On Eighth Sanctions Package Against Russia On Thursday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The European Union can complete the technical procedure for the implementing the eighth package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the new sanctions package will be published in the official magazine of the European Union after the procedure is completed on Thursday and will come into force.

Last week, a source told Sputnik that the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) approved the eighth sanctions package on September 30, adding that COREPER may also announce the ninth package of sanctions immediately after publishing the eighth.

Last week, the European Commission said it had prepared a fresh round of sanctions against Russia in light of the referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The eighth package is expected to introduce new import and export bans and a price cap on oil, as well as target Russia's IT and cybersecurity industry, travel and other industries.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR, LPR, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

More Stories From World

