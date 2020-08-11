UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Consider Reinstating Sanctions Against Belarus - Maas On Recent Election

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

EU May Consider Reinstating Sanctions Against Belarus - Maas on Recent Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The European Union may review sanctions against Belarus in light of recent presidential election, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday.

The election took place on Sunday. According to the preliminary data by the Belarusian Central Electoral Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.08 percent, with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in second place with 10.09 percent. Tikhanovskaya's campaign has refused to recognize the results. On Sunday and Monday, several Belarusian cities saw protests.

"I would like to reiterate that the EU lifted sanctions off Belarus because it made steps in the right direction, for instances, regarding release of political prisoners. However, we must seriously discuss within the EU if we can maintain this in light of the recent events or if the decision must be reviewed," Maas said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano said the European Union had to get the full picture before making any decision on Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Russia German European Union Lead Belarus May Sunday

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.