EU May Consider Reinstating Sanctions Against Belarus - Maas on Recent Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The European Union may review sanctions against Belarus in light of recent presidential election, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday.

The election took place on Sunday. According to the preliminary data by the Belarusian Central Electoral Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.08 percent, with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in second place with 10.09 percent. Tikhanovskaya's campaign has refused to recognize the results. On Sunday and Monday, several Belarusian cities saw protests.

"I would like to reiterate that the EU lifted sanctions off Belarus because it made steps in the right direction, for instances, regarding release of political prisoners. However, we must seriously discuss within the EU if we can maintain this in light of the recent events or if the decision must be reviewed," Maas said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano said the European Union had to get the full picture before making any decision on Belarus.