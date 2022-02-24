UrduPoint.com

EU May Discuss Personal Sanctions Against Putin - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 04:05 PM

The EU may discuss imposing personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The EU may discuss imposing personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

It noted that this measure would be mostly symbolic. It can be adopted if there is the necessary political consent for this.

>