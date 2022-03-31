UrduPoint.com

EU May Discuss Request For Ukraine's Security Guarantees If Received - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 04:19 PM

The European Union may discuss a request for security guarantees for Ukraine if such a request is received, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The European Union may discuss a request for security guarantees for Ukraine if such a request is received, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"If there is a request coming to the EU, the member states will consider such a request," Stano told reporters.

The relevant request may be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council or at the summit of EU leaders, the spokesman said, adding that the EU and member states are discussing ways to end the conflict.

