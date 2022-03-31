(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The European Union may discuss a request for security guarantees for Ukraine if such a request is received, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"If there is a request coming to the EU, the member states will consider such a request," Stano told reporters.

The relevant request may be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council or at the summit of EU leaders, the spokesman said, adding that the EU and member states are discussing ways to end the conflict.