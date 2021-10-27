EU May End Financial Aid to Sudan Due to Military Coup - Borrell

The European Union may end financial aid to Sudan due to a military coup, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The European Union may end financial aid to Sudan due to a military coup, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The EU strongly condemns the military coup in the Republic of the Sudan and the unlawful detention of the Prime Minister, several Ministers, leaders of the Forces of the Freedom and Change and other civil society representatives; they must be released immediately," the statement says.

"If the situation is not reversed immediately, there will be serious consequences for EU's engagement, including its financial support," it says.