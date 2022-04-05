EU May Expand Sanctions Against Russia Through Measures Targeting Export, Import - Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The expansion of EU sanctions against Russia can be done through measures regarding exports, imports, expanding the list of persons and companies under restrictions, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

"We will have a discussion about these economic sanctions and ways to strengthen the economic sanctions against Russia. This can happen due to increased sanctions on exports, imports, expanding the list of individuals and companies that will be under sanctions. This may also affect the energy sector," Le Maire said ahead of a meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.