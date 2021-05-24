UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Extend Belarus Sanctions, Discuss Airspace Closure After Ryanair Incident - Paris

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:32 PM

EU May Extend Belarus Sanctions, Discuss Airspace Closure After Ryanair Incident - Paris

EU May Extend Belarus Sanctions, Discuss Airspace Closure After Ryanair Incident

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry's minister of state for European affairs, Clement Beaune, expressed the belief on Monday that the European Union could expand sanctions on Belarus in light of the Ryanair aircraft incident and could also discuss the closure of the Belarusian airspace.

"This act of state piracy cannot go unpunished ...

Since the electoral events, falsifications and repressions last year, we have several times adopted sanctions against Belarus. Today [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko himself is under sanctions, as well as about 100 responsible persons in Belarus. Naturally, we can extend these sanctions to other persons," Beaune said, as aired by the BFMTV broadcaster. The minister announced that the incident will be discussed later on Monday at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

According to Beaune, the EU could also consider "the closure of the airspace of Belarus."

Related Topics

European Union Brussels Belarus

Recent Stories

Two earthquakes recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah: NCM

6 minutes ago

LHC disposes of Shehbaz Sharif’s plea against hi ..

9 minutes ago

Myanmar's Suu Kyi defiant in first comments since ..

3 minutes ago

33 citizens fined for not wearing face mask

3 minutes ago

Special pro-farmers budget 2021-22 to revive agric ..

3 minutes ago

Schools reopen in 21 KP districts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.