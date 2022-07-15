UrduPoint.com

EU May Extend Sanctions Against Russia Until January 2023 - European Commission

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

The European Commission has offered to extend the economic sanctions against Russia until January 2023 as part of a joint proposal for a new package of anti-Russia measures, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The European Commission has offered to extend the economic sanctions against Russia until January 2023 as part of a joint proposal for a new package of anti-Russia measures, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We are proposing today to tighten our hard-hitting EU sanctions against the Kremlin, enforce them more effectively and extend them until January 2023," von der Leyen said in a statement.

