UrduPoint.com

EU May Extend Temporary Protection For Ukrainian Refugees Until 2025 - Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 07:20 PM

EU May Extend Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Refugees Until 2025 - Commission

The European Union may extend until 2025 the current Temporary Protection Directive for accepting Ukrainian refugees in effect until March 2024 amid ongoing hostilities, the European Commission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Union may extend until 2025 the current Temporary Protection Directive for accepting Ukrainian refugees in effect until March 2024 amid ongoing hostilities, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The European Union is ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Protection has already been extended until March 2024 and can be further extended until 2025. The Commission is ready to take the necessary steps for further prolongation if needed," the statement read.

The commission also noted that it was ready to consider "a smooth transition to alternative legal statuses that would allow access to rights beyond the maximum duration of temporary protection, and targeted support for persons who, having fled Ukraine, want to go back home.

"

In early March 2022, the Council of the EU introduced an emergency mechanism, Temporary Protection Directive, amid the mass influx of people fleeing Ukraine due to hostilities. The aim was to ease pressure on national asylum systems and allow displaced persons to enjoy harmonized rights across the union, including access to the labor market and education, medical assistance and others. Over the past year, 4 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries after the start of the Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Russia European Union March May Market Refugee Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

32 minutes ago
 Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces L ..

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

53 minutes ago
 Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June ..

Biden's Approval Rating at 42%, Highest Since June - Poll

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White c ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly T ..

Tens of Thousands Rallying in Athens Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.