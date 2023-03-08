EU May Extend Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Refugees Until 2025 - Commission

The European Union may extend until 2025 the current Temporary Protection Directive for accepting Ukrainian refugees in effect until March 2024 amid ongoing hostilities, the European Commission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Union may extend until 2025 the current Temporary Protection Directive for accepting Ukrainian refugees in effect until March 2024 amid ongoing hostilities, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The European Union is ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Protection has already been extended until March 2024 and can be further extended until 2025. The Commission is ready to take the necessary steps for further prolongation if needed," the statement read.

The commission also noted that it was ready to consider "a smooth transition to alternative legal statuses that would allow access to rights beyond the maximum duration of temporary protection, and targeted support for persons who, having fled Ukraine, want to go back home.

In early March 2022, the Council of the EU introduced an emergency mechanism, Temporary Protection Directive, amid the mass influx of people fleeing Ukraine due to hostilities. The aim was to ease pressure on national asylum systems and allow displaced persons to enjoy harmonized rights across the union, including access to the labor market and education, medical assistance and others. Over the past year, 4 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries after the start of the Russia's special operation in Ukraine.