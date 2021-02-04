UrduPoint.com
EU May Greenlight Russia's Sputnik V For Use In Early March - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The European Union may approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease in early March, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been involved in the vaccine's development and production, said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

"We have filed documents with the European Medicines Agency, which is the European regulator, for approval and the review process may take February, early March, maybe," Dmitriev said on the air of the Rossiya 1 tv channel.

In January, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Berlin could cooperate on Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine production in Europe after its registration.

