UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Help Belarus Become Energetically Independent From Russia - Polish Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

EU May Help Belarus Become Energetically Independent From Russia - Polish Prime Minister

The European Union might help Belarus become independent from Russia for its energy sources, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday after a meeting of the European Council

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union might help Belarus become independent from Russia for its energy sources, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday after a meeting of the European Council.

Belarus has been relying on buying energy sources from Russia at a discount, but the changes in this economic model have led to Belarusian economy weakening, Polish prime minister said.

According to Morawiecki, helping Minsk with this would be an important stabilizing factor for Belarus and would not be a significant expense for the EU.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia European Union Minsk Belarus From

Recent Stories

EU Concerned About Tensions in Eastern Mediterrane ..

4 minutes ago

Michel Says EU, Russia Should Support All Positive ..

4 minutes ago

Body of 16-Year-Old Sudanese Found Drowned After F ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks report on petrol pumps establi ..

4 minutes ago

Razak reiterates for trade, investment relations b ..

8 minutes ago

Protection of police form COVID-19 top priority: I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.