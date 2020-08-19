EU May Help Belarus Become Energetically Independent From Russia - Polish Prime Minister

The European Union might help Belarus become independent from Russia for its energy sources, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday after a meeting of the European Council

Belarus has been relying on buying energy sources from Russia at a discount, but the changes in this economic model have led to Belarusian economy weakening, Polish prime minister said.

According to Morawiecki, helping Minsk with this would be an important stabilizing factor for Belarus and would not be a significant expense for the EU.