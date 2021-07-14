UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Impose Sanctions On Belarus Due To Influx Of Migrants To Lithuania - Warsaw

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

EU May Impose Sanctions on Belarus Due to Influx of Migrants to Lithuania - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The European Union may impose another package of sanctions on Belarus over the influx of migrants to the neighboring Lithuania, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Wednesday.

Since the start of the year, more than 1,700 unauthorized migrants have entered Lithuania from Belarus, a 21-fold increase compared to the number registered in the whole of 2020.

"If the procedure for attracting migrants, one might say, commercial tourists from different parts of the world continues, then I think not only Poland, but all EU countries will be convinced of the idea of imposing new sanctions on Minsk. This is an attack on the common borders of the EU in an absolutely organized manner," Rau told the PAP news agency.

Related Topics

Attack World European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania May 2020 All From

Recent Stories

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

11 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

17 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

19 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires DoubleTree By Hilton London ExCel

26 minutes ago

Dubai South VIP Terminal records over 346% increas ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.13 a barrel ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.