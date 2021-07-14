EU May Impose Sanctions on Belarus Due to Influx of Migrants to Lithuania - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The European Union may impose another package of sanctions on Belarus over the influx of migrants to the neighboring Lithuania, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Wednesday.

Since the start of the year, more than 1,700 unauthorized migrants have entered Lithuania from Belarus, a 21-fold increase compared to the number registered in the whole of 2020.

"If the procedure for attracting migrants, one might say, commercial tourists from different parts of the world continues, then I think not only Poland, but all EU countries will be convinced of the idea of imposing new sanctions on Minsk. This is an attack on the common borders of the EU in an absolutely organized manner," Rau told the PAP news agency.