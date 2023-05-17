UrduPoint.com

EU May Include 100 Individuals, Companies In 11th Package Of Russia Sanctions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

EU May Include 100 Individuals, Companies in 11th Package of Russia Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The European Union may include approximately 100 individuals and companies in its 11th package of sanctions against Russia, EUobserver reported on Wednesday, citing proposals to the next round of sanctions.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the EU imposed sanctions on more than 1,600 individuals.

