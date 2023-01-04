EU May Introduce Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Travelers From China - European Commission

The EU Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR), chaired by Sweden, will discuss on Wednesday the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 testing for all incoming travelers from China, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The EU Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR), chaired by Sweden, will discuss on Wednesday the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 testing for all incoming travelers from China, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said.

The spokesman told a midday briefing that most EU countries spoke in favor of introducing a mandatory preliminary coronavirus test for those arriving from China. According to the official, if such a decision is made, it will be considered a coordinated EU position, which will also be implemented at the national level.

"The draft opinion which we proposed yesterday sets out a number of measures, which we would like to see member states putting in place.

These includes measures on personal hygiene and health measures for travelers including recommended mask wearing on flights from China," the spokesman noted.

In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders on January 8. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe.