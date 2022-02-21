EU May Promptly Decide On Anti-Russia Sanctions - Reports
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 02:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The European Union may decide on imposing sanctions against Russia in a matter of days as all legal documents are ready, a pan-European media network Euractiv reported on Monday.
According to Euractiv, The EU is preparing sanctions in coordination with the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, and continues to coordinate plans with South Korea, Japan and Switzerland.