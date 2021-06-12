UrduPoint.com
EU May Propose Expanding Scope Of Emission Trading Scheme In July - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The European Commission is expected to present legislative proposals in mid-July to facilitate the implementation of the bloc's plans to meets its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target, which may expand the scope of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), an EU official told Sputnik.

In September, the Commission presented a plan to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions at least by 55 percent by 2030.

"The Commission will present legislative proposals to implement the new target, including revising and possibly expanding the scope of the EU ETS. The Commission is currently working on the legislative proposals, foreseen to be tabled on the 14th of July," the official said.

The official still pointed to the effectiveness of ETS, saying that between 2005 and 2019 the enrolled facilities cut their emissions by 35 percent. The official also confirmed the bloc's readiness to share its knowledge with other countries, including Russia.

"The EU is open to share its experience and its know-how on carbon pricing systems with all its international partners to jointly achieve greater climate ambition," they said.

Created in 2005, the EU Emissions Trading System allows carbon-emitting objects to trade reductions. This means that a facility that emits less carbon than the permitted limit can sell the surplus to a facility that emits more.

