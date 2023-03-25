UrduPoint.com

EU May Sanction Central Asian States For Allegedly Helping Russia Skirt Bans - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 08:26 PM

The European Union may impose trade sanctions on Central Asian nations as they allegedly help Russia circumvent Western restrictions by selling the country dual-use goods and technologies, The Telegraph reported, citing a confidential document

EU officials have recorded an increase in the number of goods exported from the bloc to Central Asia. Brussels reportedly fears that these goods, especially such dual-use technologies as washing machines and second-hand cars, may wind up in Russia in breach of Western sanctions, the report said.

In this regard, the EU member states are now mulling the possibility of imposing trade sanctions on the countries that help Russia circumvent Western restrictions, the newspaper reported.

The bloc will also seek diplomatic talks with Central Asian nations to warn them of the consequences of aiding Moscow to skirt sanctions, The Telegraph added.

If Brussels finds evidence that any country, business or individual reexported banned products to Russia, it may restrict their access to the single market, according to the media outlet.

The EU has imposed numerous sanctions packages against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. As part of the latest, 10th package, Brussels has tightened export restrictions regarding dual-use goods and technologies.

