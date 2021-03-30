EU May Send Mission to Mozambique to Train Local Military - Portuguese Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) EU countries are discussing the opportunity to send a mission to Mozambique to train local military and provide logistic support, Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva said in an interview with RPT broadcaster.

"After a mission was sent to [Mozambique's capital of] Maputo, internal discussion was launched within the EU, which I hope will result in the deployment of a mission to support [military] training and also provide logistic and medical support," Silva said.