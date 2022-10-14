UrduPoint.com

EU May Start Training Mission For Ukraine's Military In Mid-November - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

EU May Start Training Mission for Ukraine's Military in Mid-November - Source

The European Union may start its training mission for the Ukrainian military as early as in mid-November, with the budget for the drills already agreed, according to a source briefed on the matter

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The European Union may start its training mission for the Ukrainian military as early as in mid-November, with the budget for the drills already agreed, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The source also confirmed that the EU foreign ministers would make an official decision on the launch of the mission at a meeting on October 17.

The bloc is currently discussing which countries will be involved in the project and which states will send their instructors to participate in the mission, the source added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Budget European Union Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February May October From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of fi ..

Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of five new districts

5 minutes ago
 US to Send $725Mln Military Aid Package to Ukraine ..

US to Send $725Mln Military Aid Package to Ukraine, Including Humvees, Munitions ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Iran's Government Does Not Understand ..

Blinken Says Iran's Government Does Not Understand Its Own Citizens - State Dept

6 minutes ago
 Figure of dyslexia children increasing sharply

Figure of dyslexia children increasing sharply

6 minutes ago
 Speaker KP inaugurates heavy driving license print ..

Speaker KP inaugurates heavy driving license printing machine

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Lawmaker Upbeat After Musk Cuts Starlink ..

Ukrainian Lawmaker Upbeat After Musk Cuts Starlink Funding

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.