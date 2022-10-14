The European Union may start its training mission for the Ukrainian military as early as in mid-November, with the budget for the drills already agreed, according to a source briefed on the matter

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The European Union may start its training mission for the Ukrainian military as early as in mid-November, with the budget for the drills already agreed, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The source also confirmed that the EU foreign ministers would make an official decision on the launch of the mission at a meeting on October 17.

The bloc is currently discussing which countries will be involved in the project and which states will send their instructors to participate in the mission, the source added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.