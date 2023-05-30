UrduPoint.com

EU May Take Measures Against Poland Over 'Russian Influence' Committee Law - Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

EU May Take Measures Against Poland Over 'Russian Influence' Committee Law - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The European Union is examining Poland's decision to set up a commission to investigate alleged Russian influence on the country's internal security between 2007 and 2022, which is believed to be capable of extrajudicially depriving citizens of the right to be elected to public office, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the law establishing the commission. Duda also said he would initiate the creation of a similar committee at the EU level.

"We have a special concern now about the situation in Poland with the creation by law of a special committee able to deprive citizens, individuals from their right to be elected in public function, public office. It will be possible to do that without legislative decision, without any judicial review, so it is a special concern, and the Commission will analyze the legislation, but we will not hesitate to take measures if it is needed," Reynders said ahead of the EU General Affairs Council.

The committee will consist of nine members who will be appointed or dismissed by the Polish Sejm, the lower house of parliament, and is expected to investigate alleged Russian influence on Poland's internal security between 2007 and 2022. The committee will also be tasked with investigating the activities of Polish state officials and top managers whose actions could harm Poland's interests during the same period.

Last week, the law was passed by the Polish parliament with a narrow majority of those voting in favor. The legislation was sent to the upper house of parliament, the Senate, for approval and was initially rejected, but the veto was overridden by the lower house.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Parliament European Union Same Poland From Top

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new trai ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new training initiatives for diplomats ..

17 minutes ago
 Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

30 minutes ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

44 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai I ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovat ..

47 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

47 minutes ago
 UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority str ..

UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority strengthen Financial Cooperation

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.