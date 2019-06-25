UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Unlock First Aid Tranche For Moldova In Coming Months - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

EU May Unlock First Aid Tranche for Moldova in Coming Months - Lawmaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Moldova may receive the first EU aid tranche in the coming months after proving it is ready for required reforms, Siegfried Muresan, a member of the European Parliament who came to Chisinau on a monitoring mission, said on Monday.

EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn said last week that the European Union might resume financial support for Chisinau if the new government implemented anti-corruption reforms.

According to Muresan, after the talks with the Moldovan government, the monitoring mission saw their readiness to meet the EU conditions, so the first part of a tranche can be paid out in the coming months.

He stressed that after three years in power the government of former Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip had failed to curb corruption, reform the election system and probe a massive banking fraud.

His successor, Maia Sandu, can meet all these conditions and get the whole sum in one year, Muresan added.

In November 2017, Chisinau and Brussels signed a memorandum for 100 million Euros ($112 million) in aid to Moldova, of which 40 million euros were to be transferred through grants and 60 million euros as a subsidized loan. The European Union froze the funding in summer 2018, saying Filip's cabinet made no progress in increasing election and judicial transparency and fighting corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Loan Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels Chisinau Progress Moldova May November 2017 2018 All Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

1 hour ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

1 hour ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

1 hour ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours Emirati heroes of nation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.