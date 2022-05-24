UrduPoint.com

EU May Use Frozen Russian Assets To Rebuild Ukraine - European Commission Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Russian assets frozen by the European Union as part of its sanction campaign may be used to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine in accordance with a reconstruction platform proposed by Brussels to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula Von de Leyen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russian assets frozen by the European Union as part of its sanction campaign may be used to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine in accordance with a reconstruction platform proposed by Brussels to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula Von de Leyen said on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, EU Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the fate of Russian assets would be decided at the national level of EU countries.

"With the same resolve, we will help Ukraine rise from the ashes. That's the idea behind the reconstruction platform that I have proposed to President @ZelenskyyUa. We need everyone on board. And we should leave no stone unturned - including possibly using Russian assets," Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, summing up her speech at the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos.

The reconstruction program proposes to modernize Ukraine's administration, firmly establish the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, fight corruption, and build a strong economy, the EU commission chief said at the summit.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The measures included freezing Russia's foreign Currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks.

