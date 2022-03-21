UrduPoint.com

EU May Weaken Anti-Russian Sanctions If Moscow Ends Operation In Ukraine - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 11:27 PM

EU May Weaken Anti-Russian Sanctions If Moscow Ends Operation in Ukraine - Spokesperson

The European Union may soften its sanctions against Russia provided Moscow ceases its special military operation and withdraws troops from Ukraine, European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano told RIA Novosti on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The European Union may soften its sanctions against Russia provided Moscow ceases its special military operation and withdraws troops from Ukraine, European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"The end of the Russian unprovoked and unjustified aggression in Ukraine and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian military forces from the entire territory of Ukraine would be one of the main preconditions for EU Member States to consider scaling back or lifting the sanctions introduced for undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Stano said.

The official also explained that the bloc imposes sanctions to bring about "the change of behavior" and react to breaches of international law and human rights until they are addressed.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February May Media All From

Recent Stories

'Perfect storm': Europe Covid rise due to fewer cu ..

'Perfect storm': Europe Covid rise due to fewer curbs, subvariant

1 minute ago
 EU agrees 5,000-strong response force in defence p ..

EU agrees 5,000-strong response force in defence push

1 minute ago
 All out efforts for provision of relief to common ..

All out efforts for provision of relief to common man: Tarin

1 minute ago
 Boeing Says in Contact With US Transportation Safe ..

Boeing Says in Contact With US Transportation Safety Agency After 737 Crashes in ..

1 minute ago
 Russia claims Ukraine mall used to store rocket sy ..

Russia claims Ukraine mall used to store rocket systems

6 minutes ago
 Biden call to allies kicks off crucial week for We ..

Biden call to allies kicks off crucial week for West's Ukraine strategy

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>