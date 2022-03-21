EU May Weaken Anti-Russian Sanctions If Moscow Ends Operation in Ukraine - Spokesperson

The European Union may soften its sanctions against Russia provided Moscow ceases its special military operation and withdraws troops from Ukraine, European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano told RIA Novosti on Monday

"The end of the Russian unprovoked and unjustified aggression in Ukraine and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian military forces from the entire territory of Ukraine would be one of the main preconditions for EU Member States to consider scaling back or lifting the sanctions introduced for undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Stano said.

The official also explained that the bloc imposes sanctions to bring about "the change of behavior" and react to breaches of international law and human rights until they are addressed.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.