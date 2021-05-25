UrduPoint.com
EU Measures Against Belarus To Be Adopted Soon - Lithuanian Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

EU Measures Against Belarus to Be Adopted Soon - Lithuanian Prime Minister

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced on Tuesday that a package of EU measures against Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident would soon be adopted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced on Tuesday that a package of EU measures against Belarus in light of the Ryanair incident would soon be adopted.

In her comment for Sky news, Simonyte expressed the belief the decision should be made right now.

More Stories From World

