EU Medicines Agency Backs Two Covid Treatments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:52 PM

The European Union's medicines agency on Thursday recommended two new treatments against Covid-19 for use in the bloc

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Union's medicines agency on Thursday recommended two new treatments against Covid-19 for use in the bloc.

The European Medicines Agency said Kineret, an immunosuppressive used to treat inflammatory conditions from Swedish firm Orphan Biovitrum, could "decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure".

It said also that GlaxoSmithKline's Xevudy drug had shown in a study that it "significantly reduces hospitalisation and deaths in patients with at least one underlying condition".

