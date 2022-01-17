UrduPoint.com

EU Medicines Agency Yet To Receive Documentation Needed To Authorize Sputnik V - Ederer

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

EU Medicines Agency Yet to Receive Documentation Needed to Authorize Sputnik V - Ederer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not yet received the necessary documentation for the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, European Union Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Monday.

"As to recognition or what is actually technically called emergency authorization of Sputnik V vaccine by EMA, the situation is unchanged. The review is still on, there were two inspections in the first half of last year and after that EMA has requested more documentation which to my knowledge has not arrived," Ederer said in a briefing.

The official added that he hoped that the necessary documentation would be sent to EMA, because "everybody is interested in having as many vaccines available globally with emergency authorization by the major regulators."

The EMA launched a rolling review of Sputnik V in March 2021. In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia anticipates the completion of Sputnik V certification procedures at the World Health Organization and EMA, as it is collaborating with the agencies tightly.

The Russian side was assured that there was no artificial impediments to the Sputnik V authorization.

Assistant to the Russian Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said earlier that the preparation of additional documents sought by the EMA and required for the Sputnik V approval was nearing completion.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the EMA would possibly proceed with the Sputnik V review in the first quarter of 2022, in the event the manufacturer submits all the data requested.

To date, Sputnik V vaccine has been authorized in 71 countries with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. Sputnik V holds the second highest number of approvals by government regulators across the world. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sputnik V effectiveness amounts to 97.6% as the data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians indicates.

Related Topics

World Russia European Union March November Media Event All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's second Starbucks Greener Store in operatio ..

China's second Starbucks Greener Store in operation

6 seconds ago
 1st salary, funds transferred to Sri Lakan manager ..

1st salary, funds transferred to Sri Lakan manager widow's account: Gill

7 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report 17th Jan, 2022

KPT shipping movements report 17th Jan, 2022

3 minutes ago
 Another dengue case reported in Punjab

Another dengue case reported in Punjab

9 seconds ago
 Free eye camp to be held on Feb 4

Free eye camp to be held on Feb 4

3 minutes ago
 Administration holds open court

Administration holds open court

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.