EU Medicines Regulator Invites Member States To Make Own Decision On Use Of J&J Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The national health authorities of EU member states should make their own decision on whether to use Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in light of clotting as a possible rare side effect, Emer Cooke, the executive director of the European Medicines Agency, said Tuesday.

"The scientific assessment that PRAC [Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee] has concluded on today will allow member states to take decisions on how to roll out this vaccine based on their national situation, which includes details on infection rates, hospitalization rates, ICU admissions, vaccine availability, and so on," Emer Cooke said.

More Stories From World

