EU Medicines Regulator Says Sees No Problem in Administering AstraZeneca Vaccine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) insists that immunization with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine must continue, head of the agency's health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said on Monday.

Cavaleri told the European Parliament's health committee that the agency "will not see any problem in continuing with the vaccination campaign using this vaccine."

The EMA said in a separate statement, published on Monday, that it was still investigating the link between the AstraZeneca shots and the increased occurrence of blood clots.

"EMA is working closely with the company, with experts in blood disorders, and with other health authorities including the UK's [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] MHRA based on its experience with around 11 million administered doses of the vaccine.

EMA's investigation has been continuing over the weekend and rigorous analysis of all the data ... will be carried out in the coming days," the agency said.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a careful review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom. In the meantime, several EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Denmark, as well as Indonesia, have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.