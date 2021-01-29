UrduPoint.com
EU Medicines Watchdog Says Approved AstraZeneca Over 'Reassuring Safety Profile'

EU Medicines Watchdog Says Approved AstraZeneca Over 'Reassuring Safety Profile'

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus as it saw the data indicating a satisfying safety profile, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus as it saw the data indicating a satisfying safety profile, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said Friday.

"The recommendation to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine is based on data that shows that the vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 with a reassuring safety profile," Cooke said at a press briefing.

None of the vaccines approved by the EMA so far Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca are perfect, Cooke said, but together they offer a fighting chance.

"We now have three vaccines that have been developed and recommended for approval against a disease that we did not know one year ago. None of them is perfect. None of them has all the characteristics that we might want to allow us to move completely forward. None of them is a magic wand on its own, but together they provide tools and options to prevent different aspects of the disease," Cooke said.

The vaccines' ability to handle new coronavirus strains have been much discussed lately.

According to Bruno Sepodes, the vice-chair of EMA's Human Medicines Committee, all three vaccines approved by the EU should be able to protect against new variants.

"We know that the two mRNA-based vaccines already approved for use in the EU are relatively easy to modify if necessary. We believe that the same could apply for the AstraZeneca vaccine," Sepodes said.

AstraZeneca has an additional bonus of being easy to transport, Cooke remarked.

"Adenovirus vector vaccines are easier to handle than mRNA vaccines, in terms of transport and storage, and this should simplify the logistics of rolling the vaccine out across the EU and hopefully can provide a boost to vaccinations in the member states," the EMA chief said.

In this aspect, AstraZeneca is similar to Russia's Sputnik V, also based on the adenovirus vector, although a human one, while AstraZeneca's vaccine is chimpanzee adenovirus-vectored.

