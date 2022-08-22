UrduPoint.com

EU Member State To Host Bloc's Training Mission For Ukrainian Military - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 04:10 PM

EU Member State to Host Bloc's Training Mission for Ukrainian Military - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The European Union's traning mission for the Ukrainian military will be located on terriroty of one of the member states that border Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"It will not be in Ukraine, it will be in in neighboring countries which already have training missions," Borrell told a press conference.

