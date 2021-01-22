UrduPoint.com
EU Member States Agree On Mutual Recognition Of COVID-19 Test Results To Facilitate Travel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:20 AM

EU Member States Agree on Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Test Results to Facilitate Travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The European Union's member states have reached an agreement to establish a procedure for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results in the hopes of facilitating cross-border travel within the bloc, the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.

"Member states have unanimously agreed today, by written procedure, on a Council recommendation setting a common framework for the use of rapid antigen tests and the mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results across the EU," a press release read.

The agreement calls for creating a framework for validating and recognizing PCR and rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus disease and the sharing of data between national health bodies, the bloc said.

Along with facilitating travel, the new system is intended to help contain the spread of the disease and ensure the functioning of the bloc's economy, the council said.

"This is a central tool to help mitigate the spread of the virus and contribute to the smooth functioning of the internal market; the mutual recognition of test results for SARS-CoV2 infection carried by certified health bodies is essential in order to facilitate cross-border movement, cross-border contact tracing and treatment," the press release read.

The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday that officials were looking at the possibility of establishing Europe-wide COVID-19 vaccination certificates that would permit the cross-border sharing of medical data.

