EU Member States Agree to Strengthen Ability of Early Missile Threat Warning

The European Union member states adopted on Tuesday a joint defense project, aimed at strengthening their capacity of early missile threat warning and countering it

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The European Union member states adopted on Tuesday a joint defense project, aimed at strengthening their capacity of early missile threat warning and countering it.

The Council of the European Union adopted on Tuesday an updated list of 13 joint defense projects, covering both biological defense, chemical defense, space and cybersecurity. This brings the total number of projects undertaken under the Permanent Structured Cooperation framework to 47. Timely Warning and Interception with Space-based TheatER surveillance (TWISTER) is among these 13 projects.

"The spectrum of threats on the European territory is evolving towards more complex and evolving air threats, notably in the missile domain.

The project therefore aims at strengthening the ability of Europeans to better detect, track and counter these threats through a combination of enhanced capabilities for space-based early warning and endo atmospheric interceptors," the description of the project, revealed by the council, read.

TWISTER, uniting France, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, promotes the EU's "self-standing ability to contribute to NATO Ballistic-Missile Defence," according to the Council of the European Union.

Meanwhile, NATO confirmed on September 25 that it had received a letter from Russia proposing to introduce a moratorium on deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, but did not find it "credible."