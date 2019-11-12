UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Member States Agree To Strengthen Ability Of Early Missile Threat Warning

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

EU Member States Agree to Strengthen Ability of Early Missile Threat Warning

The European Union member states adopted on Tuesday a joint defense project, aimed at strengthening their capacity of early missile threat warning and countering it

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The European Union member states adopted on Tuesday a joint defense project, aimed at strengthening their capacity of early missile threat warning and countering it.

The Council of the European Union adopted on Tuesday an updated list of 13 joint defense projects, covering both biological defense, chemical defense, space and cybersecurity. This brings the total number of projects undertaken under the Permanent Structured Cooperation framework to 47. Timely Warning and Interception with Space-based TheatER surveillance (TWISTER) is among these 13 projects.

"The spectrum of threats on the European territory is evolving towards more complex and evolving air threats, notably in the missile domain.

The project therefore aims at strengthening the ability of Europeans to better detect, track and counter these threats through a combination of enhanced capabilities for space-based early warning and endo atmospheric interceptors," the description of the project, revealed by the council, read.

TWISTER, uniting France, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, promotes the EU's "self-standing ability to contribute to NATO Ballistic-Missile Defence," according to the Council of the European Union.

Meanwhile, NATO confirmed on September 25 that it had received a letter from Russia proposing to introduce a moratorium on deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, but did not find it "credible."

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe France European Union Spain Italy Finland Netherlands September From

Recent Stories

What resistance PM Khan faced while allowing Nawaz ..

8 minutes ago

Labour Leader Says Cyberattack on UK Party's Platf ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Proteste ..

2 minutes ago

Brexit Party Has Grave Concerns Over Johnson's Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders for removing cricketer Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan government to release key Taliban figure

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.