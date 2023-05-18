UrduPoint.com

EU Member States Ask For 650Mln Euro Reimbursement For Ammunition For Ukraine - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 01:00 AM

EU Member States Ask for 650Mln Euro Reimbursement for Ammunition for Ukraine - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The EU member states have asked for 650 million Euros ($704 million) in reimbursement for their missiles and ammunition deliveries to Kiev, a high-ranking EU official told reporters on Wednesday.

The official said that, in accordance with the EU initiative on the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles for Ukraine, one billion euros had been allocated for immediate delivery of munitions from the EU member states' reserves.

The official noted that the reimbursement requests are now being approved by the European Council.

The amount has reached 650 million euros, he said, adding that if the total surpasses one billion euros, the EU will have to look for ways to fund it.

He added that the goal of the initiative was to ship as much ammunition to Ukraine as possible.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after the beginning of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned against arms supplies, saying they would prolong and escalate the conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

12 seconds ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

1 hour ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

1 hour ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

1 hour ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes ext ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes extension of Ukraine grain deal f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.