EU Member States Ask for 650Mln Euro Reimbursement for Ammunition for Ukraine - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The EU member states have asked for 650 million Euros ($704 million) in reimbursement for their missiles and ammunition deliveries to Kiev, a high-ranking EU official told reporters on Wednesday.

The official said that, in accordance with the EU initiative on the joint procurement of ammunition and missiles for Ukraine, one billion euros had been allocated for immediate delivery of munitions from the EU member states' reserves.

The official noted that the reimbursement requests are now being approved by the European Council.

The amount has reached 650 million euros, he said, adding that if the total surpasses one billion euros, the EU will have to look for ways to fund it.

He added that the goal of the initiative was to ship as much ammunition to Ukraine as possible.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after the beginning of Russia's special operation in February 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned against arms supplies, saying they would prolong and escalate the conflict.