EU Member States Discussing Security of Afghan Personnel Working for European Union

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) EU member countries are discussing the security of the Afghan personnel working for the European Union in Afghanistan, Nabila Massrali, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokesperson, said on Thursday.

"The ongoing withdrawal of the international military presence in Afghanistan causes many Afghan nationals working as local staff members for the European Union in Kabul to seek protection against possible act of reprisal from the Taliban [a terrorist group, banned in Russia]. The EU takes the security concerns very seriously and is working hard together with EU member states on finding solutions," Massrali said during a briefing.

Deciding whether to grant the personnel visas or international protection is at the EU member states' discretion, the spokesperson specified.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence as international troops withdraw from the country. The Taliban have since launched a major offensive and overrun large swathes of territory.

In mid-July, the United States announced their intention to evacuate Afghans who helped American troops, along with their families. Moreover, Washington also plans to reduce its staff at the embassy in Kabul. Although the EU has repeatedly expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the union has no plans to evacuate its personnel from the country.