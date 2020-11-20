EU Member States Lifted COVID-19 Lockdowns Too Early Ahead of Second Wave - von der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union's member states lifted their respective coronavirus-related lockdown measures too early and failed to build up their test and trace systems at the end of summer ahead of the pandemic's second wave, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

"We should have prepared better during summer with the learning experience from the first wave. So what we saw was that the lifting of measures was obviously too rapid," von der Leyen said during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, a US-based think tank.

The European Commission president also said that the bloc's member states should have placed a greater emphasis on building robust testing and contact tracing systems at the end of the summer, when many countries were reporting low numbers of new cases.

With the prospect of a vaccine on the horizon, the European Commission has also crafted an information campaign designed at tackling the spread of fake news and misinformation, von der Leyen added.

"Indeed, this is why, as a commission, we have taken on the task to develop an information campaign to fight fake news, to fight misinformation but also to put forward the correct information that is necessary for the European citizen to know what's coming up," the European Commission president said, adding that fighting fake news was a "noble task.

"

The European Commission has attempted to tackle coronavirus-related misinformation since the start of the pandemic, and an online portal has been created as part of efforts to publish evidence-based information on the disease.

Many countries across the European Union, including France, Spain, and Germany, have broken their single-day records for new cases during the second wave of the pandemic that hit the bloc this fall.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 11.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom since the start of the pandemic, resulting in more than 283,000 deaths.