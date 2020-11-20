UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Member States Lifted COVID-19 Lockdowns Too Early Ahead Of Second Wave - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:43 PM

EU Member States Lifted COVID-19 Lockdowns Too Early Ahead of Second Wave - von der Leyen

The European Union's member states lifted their respective coronavirus-related lockdown measures too early and failed to build up their test and trace systems at the end of summer ahead of the pandemic's second wave, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The European Union's member states lifted their respective coronavirus-related lockdown measures too early and failed to build up their test and trace systems at the end of summer ahead of the pandemic's second wave, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We should have prepared better during summer with the learning experience from the first wave. So what we saw was that the lifting of measures was obviously too rapid," von der Leyen said during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, a US-based think tank.

The European Commission president also said that the bloc's member states should have placed a greater emphasis on building robust testing and contact tracing systems at the end of the summer, when many countries were reporting low numbers of new cases.

With the prospect of a vaccine on the horizon, the European Commission has also crafted an information campaign designed at tackling the spread of fake news and misinformation, von der Leyen added.

"Indeed, this is why, as a commission, we have taken on the task to develop an information campaign to fight fake news, to fight misinformation but also to put forward the correct information that is necessary for the European citizen to know what's coming up," the European Commission president said, adding that fighting fake news was a "noble task.

"

The European Commission has attempted to tackle coronavirus-related misinformation since the start of the pandemic, and an online portal has been created as part of efforts to publish evidence-based information on the disease.

Many countries across the European Union, including France, Spain, and Germany, have broken their single-day records for new cases during the second wave of the pandemic that hit the bloc this fall.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 11.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom since the start of the pandemic, resulting in more than 283,000 deaths.

Related Topics

France European Union Germany Spain United Kingdom Tank Event From Million

Recent Stories

France poised to reopen stores as Covid case numbe ..

2 minutes ago

Guterres Informs UNSC About Intent to Appoint Mlad ..

2 minutes ago

Children, adolescents account for 1 in 9 of report ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead over minor dispute

2 minutes ago

US House Democrats Say Trump Withheld Expiring Fun ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Abuses Office, Intimidates Michigan Election ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.