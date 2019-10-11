UrduPoint.com
EU Members Give Go-ahead For More Intense Brexit Talks: Diplomats

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

EU members give go-ahead for more intense Brexit talks: diplomats

EU member states on Friday gave Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier the go-ahead for more intense talks with Britain, diplomatic sources told AFP

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :EU member states on Friday gave Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier the go-ahead for more intense talks with Britain, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Barnier's meeting with ambassadors was still going on, but officials with knowledge of the talks said that the 27 other EU countries had responded positively.

"Yes, confirmed," one told AFP. EU spokespeople declined to comment.

