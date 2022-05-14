UrduPoint.com

EU Membership For Ukraine Would Mean End Of European Union - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 05:15 PM

LESNYE DALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) If the European Union agrees to start Ukraine's accession process, it will indicate that the union is driven by purely geopolitical interests and thus it would mean the end of the bloc, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Saturday.

"If the European Union (will actually accept Ukraine), a state where Nazi gangs rule and Nazi ideology reigns, which is incompatible with European values, it will mean the end of the European Union and will show that the EU is guided not by some fundamental values and on the basis on which it was established, but purely by geopolitics," Grushko said.

