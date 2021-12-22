UrduPoint.com

EU Membership Hopefuls, Allies Back Sanctions On Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:10 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Seven EU membership candidates and members of the European Free Trade Association said on Wednesday they would back the bloc's newest round of sanctions on Belarus.

The Council of the European Union agreed on December 2 to add 17 Belarusian officials and 11 entities to a blacklist in response to alleged lack of respect of human rights in Belarus.

"The Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Albania, and the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision," an EU statement read.

The EU said it took note of this commitment and welcomed it.

The announcement came a week after the EU promised to North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Albania to one day take them into the union. The four Balkan nations are at different stages of accession talks, which have stalled due to fears of uncontrolled immigration.

