EU MEPs Pass Resolution Calling For Anti-Russia Measures In Event Of Ukraine 'Invasion'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:18 PM

EU MEPs Pass Resolution Calling for Anti-Russia Measures in Event of Ukraine 'Invasion'

Members of the European Parliament have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new resolution that would call for tougher anti-Russia sanctions in the event of an "invasion" of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Members of the European Parliament have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new resolution that would call for tougher anti-Russia sanctions in the event of an "invasion" of Ukraine.

Lawmakers voted 569-67 in favor, with 46 abstentions. The result of the vote was announced on Thursday afternoon.

In the draft resolution, European lawmakers proposed excluding Russia from the SWIFT payment system, banning the import of oil and gas from Russia, and seizing the assets of all "oligarchs" close to the Russian authorities, should Russia conduct an "invasion of Ukraine.

"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told Sputnik that Russia has a basis for creating an analogue of the SWIFT payment system.

The draft resolution also calls on the European Union to prevent the completion of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, told lawmakers on Wednesday that the EU "doesn't have the means and tools to decide what to do with Nord Stream 2," given that the project is a "private endeavor."

