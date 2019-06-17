EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement Might Be Reached by October 31 - Trade Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

A free trade agreement between the European Union and the Southern Common Market trade bloc, also known as Mercosur, might be reached before the mandate of the European Commission's current composition expires, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said at a press conference on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) A free trade agreement between the European Union and the Southern Common Market trade bloc, also known as Mercosur, might be reached before the mandate of the European Commission's current composition expires, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said at a press conference on Monday.

"I think there is a good chance that we can finish this under this mandate [of the European Commission, which expires on October 31]," Malmstrom said, asked about the time frame for a potential EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.

She added that the sides still had disagreements over agricultural trade.

The deal, if signed, will cover more than 700 million people, thus making it the world's largest trade agreement.

The two blocs have been negotiating a free trade agreement for two decades already, but all attempts have so far yielded no results. Mercosur's beef and ethanol exports have reportedly been the major stumbling block in talks. In October 2016, the sides launched a new round of negotiations.

Mercosur was established in 1991 to encompass Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay into a common market. Venezuela's full membership was suspended in December 2016.