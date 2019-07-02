EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement to Come Into Force Within 1-2 Years - Representative to US

The trade agreement concluded last week between the European Union and the four-nation South American trade bloc Mercosur may come into force within the next couple of years, EU delegation to the United States Trade and Agriculture Section head Tomas Baert said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The trade agreement concluded last week between the European Union and the four-nation South American trade bloc Mercosur may come into force within the next couple of years, EU delegation to the United States Trade and Agriculture Section head Tomas Baert said on Tuesday.

On Friday, the European Union and Mercosur agreed on the terms of a trade agreement aiming to enhance economic cooperation and boost sustainable growth. Mercosur was established in 1991 and includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay into a common market.

"We have a transcribing and translation process to go through," Baert told reporters. "Then we submit this [agreement] for ratification "I think it can take between one and two years to complete all of these things.

"

Baert noted that the agreement had been 20 years in the making and said all parties will work very hard to implement the accord soon.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for the French government said that Paris was not yet ready to ratify the trade agreement.

Baert, however, expressed optimism the trade agreement will be implemented.

"[The parties are] absolutely on track for unleashing the potential of this agreement. We do not really expect difficulties," Baert said.

Baert pointed out that the trade agreement will allow the cutting of more than 4 billion Euros in tariffs, a sum greater than in other trade agreements the EU recently concluded with Japan and Canada.