EU' Michel Calls On Putin To Ensure Humanitarian Corridors From Ukraine By Orthodox Easter

Published April 22, 2022

EU' Michel Calls on Putin to Ensure Humanitarian Corridors From Ukraine by Orthodox Easter

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) President of the European Council Charles Michel on Friday during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin called for providing humanitarian corridors from Mariupol and other cities by Orthodox Easter.

"Strongly urged for immediate humanitarian access and safe passage from Mariupol and other besieged cities all the more on the occasion of Orthodox Easter," Michel wrote on Twitter.

Michel added that during the conversation, he reiterated the EU's position, which entails "support for Ukraine and her sovereignty, condemnation and sanctions" against Russia.

More Stories From World

