EU Might Agree On New Sanctions Against Belarus Next Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The European Union might agree on a new list of military sanctions against Belarus next week, with the European Commission already working on the formalized document, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing EU officials.

On Tuesday, permanent representatives of the EU member states informally agreed to impose a package of military sanctions against Belarus, media reported, adding that future restrictions would target supplies of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, dual-use goods and aircraft components to Belarus.

The sanctions are expected to be officially agreed on by member states as early as next week, once the European Commission finalizes the official text, EU officials told the Financial Times.

They also reportedly noted that restrictions on potash, which Poland insisted on, would not be part of the new sanctions package, although the EU may still return to considering the issue later, the report said.

Relations between Minsk and Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential election in 2020 in Belarus. The West gradually imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials and enterprises, accusing Minsk of election and human rights violations, which Belarus denied. The sanctions were expanded due to Minsk's support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

